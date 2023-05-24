We are transporting Wigan Today readers back through the decades today with pictures of events, places and people in Ince taken over a 50-year period.
This could conjure a few memories.
1. Ince Junior School pupils line up for a drama production dress rehearsal in the 1980s
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Ince Albert's FC Reserves in the 1930s
. Photo: SUBMITTED
3. It was the long hot summer of 1976 and these Ince children made the most of the North West Water Authority testing a new water main at the junction of Ince Green Lane and Warrington Road to have some cool splashing fun on Wednesday 28th of July.
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. The 19th Wigan Boys Brigade, Vale Methodists, Appley Bridge, who won the Wigan Section Football Cup Final beating the 12th Wigan, St. John's, Hindley Green, 11-2 at Ince on Wednesday 12th of April 1989.
At the back are Gary Fox, left, Director of Mitchell Fox Services, who provided the team strip and team manager Bill Farrell.
. Photo: Frank Orrell