News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Scenes from Ince between the 1930s and '80s

We are transporting Wigan Today readers back through the decades today with pictures of events, places and people in Ince taken over a 50-year period.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th May 2023, 15:45 BST

This could conjure a few memories.

.

1. Ince Junior School pupils line up for a drama production dress rehearsal in the 1980s

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

2. Ince Albert's FC Reserves in the 1930s

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

3. It was the long hot summer of 1976 and these Ince children made the most of the North West Water Authority testing a new water main at the junction of Ince Green Lane and Warrington Road to have some cool splashing fun on Wednesday 28th of July.

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

4. The 19th Wigan Boys Brigade, Vale Methodists, Appley Bridge, who won the Wigan Section Football Cup Final beating the 12th Wigan, St. John's, Hindley Green, 11-2 at Ince on Wednesday 12th of April 1989. At the back are Gary Fox, left, Director of Mitchell Fox Services, who provided the team strip and team manager Bill Farrell.

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Wigan