School photographs taken in Wigan 53 years ago

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
This wonderfully nostalgic picture gallery takes readers back to the classrooms of several Wigan schools in 1972, namely St James’s Road County Primary, Orrell, St.Bernadette’s RC Primary, Shevington, Hindley County Secondary and Lower Ince Secondary.

This should kindle a few dim and distant memories.

.

1. Pictures taken at several Wigan schools in 1972

. Photo: STAFF

Girls making Sugar Smacks cakes at St. James Road County Primary School, Orrell, on Tuesday 8th of February 1972.

2. 1972

Girls making Sugar Smacks cakes at St. James Road County Primary School, Orrell, on Tuesday 8th of February 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell

Teacher Miss C.W. Brown with pupils Ian Keegan and Gillian Howarth holding a shark's tooth sword stick from the New Zealand island of Nauru and doll from Taiwan during a Geography lesson in March 1972 at Hindley County Secondary School.

3. 1972

Teacher Miss C.W. Brown with pupils Ian Keegan and Gillian Howarth holding a shark's tooth sword stick from the New Zealand island of Nauru and doll from Taiwan during a Geography lesson in March 1972 at Hindley County Secondary School. Photo: Frank Orrell

Third year boys in the gym in March 1972 at Hindley County Secondary School.

4. 1972

Third year boys in the gym in March 1972 at Hindley County Secondary School. Photo: Frank Orrell

