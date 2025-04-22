This should kindle a few dim and distant memories.
1. Pictures taken at several Wigan schools in 1972
. Photo: STAFF
2. 1972
Girls making Sugar Smacks cakes at St. James Road County Primary School, Orrell, on Tuesday 8th of February 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1972
Teacher Miss C.W. Brown with pupils Ian Keegan and Gillian Howarth holding a shark's tooth sword stick from the New Zealand island of Nauru and doll from Taiwan during a Geography lesson in March 1972 at Hindley County Secondary School. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1972
Third year boys in the gym in March 1972 at Hindley County Secondary School. Photo: Frank Orrell
