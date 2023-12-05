SCHOOLDAY MEMORIES: archive pictures of Golborne St Thomas's CE Junior and Infant School

Our retrospective tour of the borough’s primary schools through the Wigan Today picture archive today stops off at Golborne St Thomas’s CE Junior and Infant School.
These images from the 1990s through to about a decade ago show a wide range of exciting and colourful activities involving the pupils.
1. Golborne St Thomas's Year Three pupils, from left clockwise, Carter, eight, Tia, eight, Cameron, eight and James, seven, had made masks as part of learning the subject of Ancient Greek myths and were getting ready to perform to pupils and parents at a school assembly
. Photo: MA
2. Pupils at Golborne St Thomas CE Junior and Infant School take part in wheelchair training with GoKidsGo as part of their Health Week activities. They are pictured with Roy Wild and Emily Ellington from GoKidsGo
. Photo: David Hurst
3. Emily Swift, nine and Jack Barton, nine from Golborne St Thomas's with Tony Wilde, conservation officer at the opening of new allotments at Kid Glove industrial estate
. Photo: Donna Clifford
4. Eco co-ordinator and nature club leader Cindy Gillen cuts a ceremonial ribbon, watched by eco-warriors and nature club members, to officilly open the Chill Zone at Golborne St Thomas’s
. Photo: Ian Robinson