See who and what was making the Wigan's news in 1971

By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Here’s a small selection of photographs dating back 54 years to 1971 covering a range of Wigan events and taken by our veteran lensman Frank Orrell.

They include the opening of a youth club, a cycling group, drama production and tree-planting.

Wigan news captured on film in 1971

1. Retro

Wigan news captured on film in 1971 Photo: FO

2. 1971

Members of the Wigan branch of the Electrical Trades Union march through Wigan town centre in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1971

Tree planting in Borsdane Wood, Hindley, in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1971

Weight training in Wigan Boys and Girls Club, Soho Street, in July 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

