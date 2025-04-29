They include the opening of a youth club, a cycling group, drama production and tree-planting.
1. Retro
Wigan news captured on film in 1971
2. 1971
Members of the Wigan branch of the Electrical Trades Union march through Wigan town centre in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1971
Tree planting in Borsdane Wood, Hindley, in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1971
Weight training in Wigan Boys and Girls Club, Soho Street, in July 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
