Some of Wigan's news in pictures from 1975

By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
A new delve into photographic archives take us back 50 years to Wigan in 1975.

Schools, scouts and familiar faces all figure.

.

1. Wigan news in pictures from 1975

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
One of the more successful Wigan scout troops paddle their hand built raft on Orrell Reservoirs during one of the first raft racing events in October 1975.

2. 1975

One of the more successful Wigan scout troops paddle their hand built raft on Orrell Reservoirs during one of the first raft racing events in October 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Maurice Cohen wearing a World War One German steel helmet and sister Michelle sporting a German Pickelhaube which they spotted at a flea market in the Queen's Hall, Wigan, on Saturday 24th of May 1975.

3. 1975

Maurice Cohen wearing a World War One German steel helmet and sister Michelle sporting a German Pickelhaube which they spotted at a flea market in the Queen's Hall, Wigan, on Saturday 24th of May 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
A 1975 class picture of Bryn St. Peters.

4. 1975

A 1975 class picture of Bryn St. Peters. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WiganSchools
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice