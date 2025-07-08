Schools, scouts and familiar faces all figure.
1. Wigan news in pictures from 1975
. Photo: STAFF
2. 1975
One of the more successful Wigan scout troops paddle their hand built raft on Orrell Reservoirs during one of the first raft racing events in October 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1975
Maurice Cohen wearing a World War One German steel helmet and sister Michelle sporting a German Pickelhaube which they spotted at a flea market in the Queen's Hall, Wigan, on Saturday 24th of May 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1975
A 1975 class picture of Bryn St. Peters. Photo: Frank Orrell
