But before we start feeling too sorry for ourselves, this archive picture gallery shows that the borough has been lashed by bad weather plenty of times before. Here are pictures of Wiganers, including sports stars, braving the elements over the decades.
1. Workers wait in the rain for the visit to Heinz Kitt Green by Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh
. Photo: Ian Robinson
2. Shevington High School GCSE results day 2010: Josh Fairhurst, left, Jack Whittle and Danny Kelly celebrated their results in a downpour
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Girl guides wait in the rain for the start of a Wigan walking day in 1966
. Photo: STAFF
4. Wigan Warriors' Super League Champions homecoming: stas sheltering from the rain on top of the open top bus
. Photo: JohnLeatherbarrow