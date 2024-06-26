Splash: Wiganers messing about in boats over the decades

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Nice weather brings out the nautical side in some folk, so we thought we’d find some pictures from the Wigan Today archives of fun on the water.

The pictures include several of events at Wigan Flashes, canal canoeing and several DIY boat projects.

.

1. An old sea dog and young shipmate at Appley Bridge boat rally in March 1997

.Photo: Frank Orrell

.

2. Wigan Sailing Club open day at Scotmans Flash in 1991

.Photo: GB

.

3. A fun day on the canal at Wigan Pier during the summer of 1999

.Photo: gb

.

4. Wigan Girl Guides try their hand at conoeing on the canal at New Springs in 1971

.Photo: GB

