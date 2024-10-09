Wigan forward Mick Scott takes on the Bradford Northern defence in a league match at Central Park on Sunday 10th of October 1982. Wigan won 12-4.Wigan forward Mick Scott takes on the Bradford Northern defence in a league match at Central Park on Sunday 10th of October 1982. Wigan won 12-4.
Wigan forward Mick Scott takes on the Bradford Northern defence in a league match at Central Park on Sunday 10th of October 1982. Wigan won 12-4.

Sporting memories: Wigan Warriors stars and fans 1980 to '85

By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Oct 2024, 04:55 GMT
There is no rugby league club in the world with a richer history than Wigan Warriors.

These archive pictures take readers and fans back to matches played by the team – plain Wigan back then of course – in the first half of the 1980s.

Wigan scrum-half Gary Stephens plunges over for his very first try for the club in the Division 2 match against Dewsbury on Sunday 22nd of February 1981. Wigan won 35-11 in their one and only season in Division 2.

1. 1981

Wigan scrum-half Gary Stephens plunges over for his very first try for the club in the Division 2 match against Dewsbury on Sunday 22nd of February 1981. Wigan won 35-11 in their one and only season in Division 2. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan stand-off Brett Kenny sets up an attack against St. Helens in the Good Friday league clash at Central Park on the 5th of April 1985. Wigan lost the match 19-30.

2. 1985

Wigan stand-off Brett Kenny sets up an attack against St. Helens in the Good Friday league clash at Central Park on the 5th of April 1985. Wigan lost the match 19-30. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan stand-off Mark Cannon scores a try against Fulham in a league match at Central Park on Sunday 18th of March 1984. Wigan won the match 38-18.

3. 1984

Wigan stand-off Mark Cannon scores a try against Fulham in a league match at Central Park on Sunday 18th of March 1984. Wigan won the match 38-18. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan fans at the league game against St. Helens at Central Park on Boxing Day Thursday 26th of December 1985. Wigan won the match 38-14.

4. 1985

Wigan fans at the league game against St. Helens at Central Park on Boxing Day Thursday 26th of December 1985. Wigan won the match 38-14. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice