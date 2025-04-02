Spring View people, places and events in pictures 1933-2013

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
The Wigan community of Spring View is in the spotlight for this gallery covering a period of more than 90 years starting in the early 1920s.

People, places and events all feature.

1. Spring View in pictures from the 1920s to early 2010s

. Photo: STAFF

2. Spring View carnival queens and attendants line up in 1987

. Photo: Gary B

3. John and James Morley, 10 and 12, from Spring View, show off one of their peg models made after they set up a business when they got bored during the summer holidays

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. One of Wigan's many pile of pennies pushovers for local charities, this one in Spring View in 1970

. Photo: UGC

