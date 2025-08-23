Stars who visited Wigan in the early 2000s

A host of celebrities, actors, singers, sports stars, politicians and royalty feature in this gallery focusing on star visits to Wigan borough during the first decade of this century.

See how many faces you recognise without looking at the captions first.

Famous boxer Evander Holyfield meets Leah Halford, three, during his visit to Hope School.

1. 2006

Famous boxer Evander Holyfield meets Leah Halford, three, during his visit to Hope School. Photo: Frank Orrell

Winners of a Wigan Reporter competition in conjunction with Yesterdays Yubnub shop in Pemberton receive their prizes on Saturday 26th of June 2004 from Warwick Davis who played Professor Flickwick in the Harry Potter films. Left is first prize winner Stephanie Walsh and second prize winner is Matthew Wild.

2. 2004

Winners of a Wigan Reporter competition in conjunction with Yesterdays Yubnub shop in Pemberton receive their prizes on Saturday 26th of June 2004 from Warwick Davis who played Professor Flickwick in the Harry Potter films. Left is first prize winner Stephanie Walsh and second prize winner is Matthew Wild. Photo: Frank Orrell

Ray Lewis, front, Andre Clements, Kojo Adisi and Leroy Davies sing the Drifters famous hits including "Under the Boardwalk" and Saturday Night at the Movies" to pupils at Hope School, Marus Bridge, on Tuesday 19th of December 2006.

3. 2006

Ray Lewis, front, Andre Clements, Kojo Adisi and Leroy Davies sing the Drifters famous hits including "Under the Boardwalk" and Saturday Night at the Movies" to pupils at Hope School, Marus Bridge, on Tuesday 19th of December 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell

Hope School early learning pupil, Matthew Taberner, makes sandcastles with Coronation Street star, Sobna Gulati, who played Sunita, at the opening of Hope School's state-of-the-art community education facility in Kelvin Grove, Marus Bridge, on Friday 25th of June 2004.

4. 2204

Hope School early learning pupil, Matthew Taberner, makes sandcastles with Coronation Street star, Sobna Gulati, who played Sunita, at the opening of Hope School's state-of-the-art community education facility in Kelvin Grove, Marus Bridge, on Friday 25th of June 2004. Photo: Frank Orrell

