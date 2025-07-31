Summer picnics in Leyland Park, Hindley, in 2009

By Charles Graham
Published 31st Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
The clock has wound back 16 years to 2009 and the sun is beaming down on Leyland Park in Hindley. There are dancers, a brass band and many people are enjoying al fresco meals on the grass.

It was a community fun day organised by the Friends of Leyland Park. Let’s enjoy it again.

1. Left to right: Charlotte Gosling, Marie Gosling, Ruth Hulme, Emily Culshaw, Gabrielle Hulme and Christina Culshaw

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

2. Hindley Rose Morris Dancers

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

3. Rivington and Adlington Brass Band

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

4. Coun Jim Talbot MP Yvonne Fovargue and Coun Jim Churton

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

