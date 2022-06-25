Taking a trip down Memory Lane at the former Wigan town centre nightclub variously called Maximes, Tiffany's and Cube

Maximes nightclub, formerly know at Tiffany’s
1. 1998
Soul singer PP Arnold hits the stage during the 25th anniversary night at Wigan's Maximes night club.
Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL
2. 1997
1997 - Models who strode the catwalk at the Cocktails and Dreams fashion show with Man at Zoo and hair by Spectrum Hair Salon staged at Maximes night club.
Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. 2004
Eleven year old DJ, Tom Midgley at the decks in Maximes Nightclub.
Photo: GARY KELMAN
4. 1998
Maximes on Standishgate
Photo: NICK FAIRHURST