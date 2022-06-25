OLD FLAME...Dexter Love, new 70's D.J. at Maximes Nightclub, Standishgate, who is to fundraise for the Mayor's Charity on the Streets of Wigan on Saturday.
OLD FLAME...Dexter Love, new 70's D.J. at Maximes Nightclub, Standishgate, who is to fundraise for the Mayor's Charity on the Streets of Wigan on Saturday.

Taking a trip down Memory Lane at the former Wigan town centre nightclub variously called Maximes, Tiffany's and Cube

It was recently reported that there are plans to convert a once thriving a famous Wigan nightspot into apartments and a storage facility. So we have taken the opportunity to cast around in our archives for pictures taken of revellers and various events at the Standishgate club which over the decades was variously known as Tiffany’s, Maximes and Cube before it closed.

By Michelle Adamson
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 3:45 pm

Maximes nightclub, formerly know at Tiffany’s

1. 1998

Soul singer PP Arnold hits the stage during the 25th anniversary night at Wigan's Maximes night club.

Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL

Photo Sales

2. 1997

1997 - Models who strode the catwalk at the Cocktails and Dreams fashion show with Man at Zoo and hair by Spectrum Hair Salon staged at Maximes night club.

Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales

3. 2004

Eleven year old DJ, Tom Midgley at the decks in Maximes Nightclub.

Photo: GARY KELMAN

Photo Sales

4. 1998

Maximes on Standishgate

Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Wigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 6