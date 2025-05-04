The people and places making the news in Haigh, Aspull, Whelley and New Springs in 2000

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th May 2025, 15:45 BST
This collection of photographs see us head back 25 years to see what was making the news in Haigh, Aspull, New Springs and Whelley in 2000.

It includes successes, community events, fund-raising and even a famous face.

News from Haigh, Aspull, New Springs and Whelley

1. 2000

News from Haigh, Aspull, New Springs and Whelley Photo: Mixed

Photo Sales
Bill Pearson retires from being a governor at Aspull Church School after 60 years in education and is waved off by pupils Katharine Somerville, 11, Andrew Creed, 11, Michelle Twiss, 11, and Sam Kindred, 8

2. 2000

Bill Pearson retires from being a governor at Aspull Church School after 60 years in education and is waved off by pupils Katharine Somerville, 11, Andrew Creed, 11, Michelle Twiss, 11, and Sam Kindred, 8 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Coun George Davies, animal wardens Lisa Bridge and Michelle Moss, and Coun John Hilton at Aspull Library as it started to provide dog waste bags

3. 2000

Coun George Davies, animal wardens Lisa Bridge and Michelle Moss, and Coun John Hilton at Aspull Library as it started to provide dog waste bags Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
Denny Fones, landlady of The Running Horses Hotel, on Bolton Road, Aspull, and regular Dave Bishop present a cheque to Gavin Hester, Derian House children's hospice's Bolton support group

4. 2000

Denny Fones, landlady of The Running Horses Hotel, on Bolton Road, Aspull, and regular Dave Bishop present a cheque to Gavin Hester, Derian House children's hospice's Bolton support group Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Whelley
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice