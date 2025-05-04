It includes successes, community events, fund-raising and even a famous face.
1. 2000
News from Haigh, Aspull, New Springs and Whelley Photo: Mixed
2. 2000
Bill Pearson retires from being a governor at Aspull Church School after 60 years in education and is waved off by pupils Katharine Somerville, 11, Andrew Creed, 11, Michelle Twiss, 11, and Sam Kindred, 8 Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. 2000
Coun George Davies, animal wardens Lisa Bridge and Michelle Moss, and Coun John Hilton at Aspull Library as it started to provide dog waste bags Photo: Paul Simpson
4. 2000
Denny Fones, landlady of The Running Horses Hotel, on Bolton Road, Aspull, and regular Dave Bishop present a cheque to Gavin Hester, Derian House children's hospice's Bolton support group Photo: Nick Fairhurst
