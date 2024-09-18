The same but different: views of Wigan Wallgate - 1902 to 2001

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
One of the historic thoroughfares into Wigan town centre, Wallgate has a long and rich past reaching back centuries.

Here is a gallery from our picture library of this special road and events on and around it dating from the turn of the 19th to the turn of the 20th centuries.

.

1. A celebration of Wallgate

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. The Victoria Hotel, Wallgate.

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

Photo Sales
.

3. The St Trinian's girls (and boy!) are pictured outside the Bees Knees pub, Wallgate, before setting off on their annual walk to St Helens to raise funds for Children With Leukaemia. Left to right are Jackie Smith, Emma Williams, Paul Farrell, Kerry Lynch and event organiser Anne Ferguson

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

4. A rare view of Wallgate early in the 20th century when the Williams and Glyn's Bank was being built.

. Photo: Send in

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page