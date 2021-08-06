This is how Lancashire looked in 1987

This week we are looking at the summer of 1987. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.
1.
A group of Preston workers got a little light relief by raising money for charity. More than 20 employees of Thorn
Lighting in Kent Street, and their friends ,set off in fancy dress to do a tour of 11 pubs - collecting money along the
way to boost the funds of a special care unit for mentally and physically challenged teenagers in Moor Park Avenue
2.
Plenty of sunshine and lots to eat and drink kept these youngsters happy. For although the 200-plus children from
Croston were contended enough walking through the village in their Sunday best, organisers of the annual Coffee
Day had been praying for weeks for sunshine
3.
Picturesque Wrea Green saw revellers turn out in force for the annual field day. After a procession of floats around
the village, the crowds poured on to the green to watch the crowning of rose queen, farmer’s daughter Susan Walton, 14.
4.
Fashion trends captured on film in Preston City Centre