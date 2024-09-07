Toasting times past: images of old Wigan pubs and their regulars

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
Drink in this selection of photos from the Wigan Today vaults showing borough pubs, some still standing, many long gone, plus their regulars and events revolving around them!

This journey takes you all the way from Victorian times to the 1990s.

.

1. Old Market Street in Leigh, showing the Boar's Head pub

. Photo: SEND IN

Photo Sales
.

2. Dave Symmons, entertainment manager of the Beer Engine Inn, Poostock in the 1990s. The pub would later being turned into a Chinese restaurant which closed several years ago and has gone to seed. But only earlier this month councillors approved plans to demolish the premises and fill the site with affordable homes

. Photo: BRIAN MCAULEY

Photo Sales
.

3. It's the early 1990s and the Prince Of Wales Pub In Newtown officially named one of its rooms "The Latics Bar." Cutting the ribbon with regulars were Wigan Athletic players Roberto Martinez, Ian Kilford and Paul Warne

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
.

4. The June 1971 opening of The Hawk pub in Hawkley Hall

. Photo: sub

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WiganVictorian
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice