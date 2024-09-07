This journey takes you all the way from Victorian times to the 1990s.
1. Old Market Street in Leigh, showing the Boar's Head pub
2. Dave Symmons, entertainment manager of the Beer Engine Inn, Poostock in the 1990s. The pub would later being turned into a Chinese restaurant which closed several years ago and has gone to seed. But only earlier this month councillors approved plans to demolish the premises and fill the site with affordable homes
3. It's the early 1990s and the Prince Of Wales Pub In Newtown officially named one of its rooms "The Latics Bar." Cutting the ribbon with regulars were Wigan Athletic players Roberto Martinez, Ian Kilford and Paul Warne
4. The June 1971 opening of The Hawk pub in Hawkley Hall
