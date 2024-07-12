Some of the top young BMX racers at the Three Sisters track in Bryn in June 1985.Some of the top young BMX racers at the Three Sisters track in Bryn in June 1985.
Some of the top young BMX racers at the Three Sisters track in Bryn in June 1985.

Turning back the clock: picture memories of Wigan in 1985

By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 13:56 BST
This dip into the Wigan Today picture archive finds famous faces, charity cheer and lots of fun from Wigan borough in 1985.

Amazing to think it’s nearly 40 years ago!

Skateboarding on a ramp set up in an Ince back garden on Sunday 1st of September 1985.

1. 1985

Skateboarding on a ramp set up in an Ince back garden on Sunday 1st of September 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
BBC radio presenter Brian Johnson, right, with Wigan Piermaster Peter Lewis at Wigan's famous landmark for a broadcast of the popular Sunday afternoon programme "Down Your Way" in May 1985.

2. 1985

BBC radio presenter Brian Johnson, right, with Wigan Piermaster Peter Lewis at Wigan's famous landmark for a broadcast of the popular Sunday afternoon programme "Down Your Way" in May 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Comedian Les Dawson with imitators Louise Hawkes and Victoria Mason from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985.

3. 1985

Comedian Les Dawson with imitators Louise Hawkes and Victoria Mason from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Bin men and office staff at Wigan Cleansing Department in Frog Lane have a rousing sing song raising £500 for the Oxfam Ethiopia Appeal on Thursday 7th of February 1985.

4. 1985

Bin men and office staff at Wigan Cleansing Department in Frog Lane have a rousing sing song raising £500 for the Oxfam Ethiopia Appeal on Thursday 7th of February 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice