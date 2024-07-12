Amazing to think it’s nearly 40 years ago!
Skateboarding on a ramp set up in an Ince back garden on Sunday 1st of September 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
BBC radio presenter Brian Johnson, right, with Wigan Piermaster Peter Lewis at Wigan's famous landmark for a broadcast of the popular Sunday afternoon programme "Down Your Way" in May 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comedian Les Dawson with imitators Louise Hawkes and Victoria Mason from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
Bin men and office staff at Wigan Cleansing Department in Frog Lane have a rousing sing song raising £500 for the Oxfam Ethiopia Appeal on Thursday 7th of February 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
