2 . 1999

The demolition of Central Park in September 1999. The home of Wigan Rugby League Club for 97 years was to make way for a Tesco supermarket. On the 6th of September 1902 Wigan played at Central Park for the first time in the opening match of the newly formed first division. An estimated crowd of 9,000 spectators saw Wigan beat Batley 14-8. Photo: Frank Orrell