Turning back the clock to see what was making the news in Wigan in 1999

By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd Nov 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 09:41 BST
We are heading back 26 years to a selection of the news stories we covered in Wigan in 1999, with pictures taken by photographer Frank Orrell.

See how many you remember.

Former Tory Defence Minister, Michael Portillo, reading for young Wiganers at the Linacre creche during a visit to Wigan College as part of his backing for Conservative candidate, Tom Peet, in the upcoming local by election in September 1999.

1. 1999

Former Tory Defence Minister, Michael Portillo, reading for young Wiganers at the Linacre creche during a visit to Wigan College as part of his backing for Conservative candidate, Tom Peet, in the upcoming local by election in September 1999. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
The demolition of Central Park in September 1999. The home of Wigan Rugby League Club for 97 years was to make way for a Tesco supermarket. On the 6th of September 1902 Wigan played at Central Park for the first time in the opening match of the newly formed first division. An estimated crowd of 9,000 spectators saw Wigan beat Batley 14-8.

2. 1999

The demolition of Central Park in September 1999. The home of Wigan Rugby League Club for 97 years was to make way for a Tesco supermarket. On the 6th of September 1902 Wigan played at Central Park for the first time in the opening match of the newly formed first division. An estimated crowd of 9,000 spectators saw Wigan beat Batley 14-8. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Coronation Street's Ken Barlow, alias actor Bill Roach, serves up an ace with pupils of St. Edward's RC Primary School, Newtown, as he launched Play Tennis 99 at Robin Park on Friday 7th of May 1999. The day was part of Britain's biggest tennis promotion to encourage people to take up the sport.

3. 1999

Coronation Street's Ken Barlow, alias actor Bill Roach, serves up an ace with pupils of St. Edward's RC Primary School, Newtown, as he launched Play Tennis 99 at Robin Park on Friday 7th of May 1999. The day was part of Britain's biggest tennis promotion to encourage people to take up the sport. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Former Tory Defence Minister, Michael Portillo, chats to a young student during a visit to Wigan College as part of his backing for Conservative candidate, Tom Peet, in the upcoming local by election in September 1999.

4. 1999

Former Tory Defence Minister, Michael Portillo, chats to a young student during a visit to Wigan College as part of his backing for Conservative candidate, Tom Peet, in the upcoming local by election in September 1999. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice