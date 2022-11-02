See how many you remember.
1. 1999
Former Tory Defence Minister, Michael Portillo, reading for young Wiganers at the Linacre creche during a visit to Wigan College as part of his backing for Conservative candidate, Tom Peet, in the upcoming local by election in September 1999. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1999
The demolition of Central Park in September 1999. The home of Wigan Rugby League Club for 97 years was to make way for a Tesco supermarket. On the 6th of September 1902 Wigan played at Central Park for the first time in the opening match of the newly formed first division. An estimated crowd of 9,000 spectators saw Wigan beat Batley 14-8. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1999
Coronation Street's Ken Barlow, alias actor Bill Roach, serves up an ace with pupils of St. Edward's RC Primary School, Newtown, as he launched Play Tennis 99 at Robin Park on Friday 7th of May 1999. The day was part of Britain's biggest tennis promotion to encourage people to take up the sport. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1999
