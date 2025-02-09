Valentine's Day celebrations in Wigan: retro picture special

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Love is in the air as Wigan people young and old people get ready for St Valentine’s Day.

We have mined our archives for pictures of celebrations relateing to February 14 and found everything from themed meals to craft activities for children.

Wigan Valentine's Day memories

1. Romantic Wiganers

Wigan Valentine's Day memories Photo: STAFF

Spencer England, from England's Butchers, Pemberton, with girlfriend Fiona Barclay, celebrating Valentine's Day with a romantic steak

2. Picture memories of Valentine's Day celebrations in Wigan over the years

Spencer England, from England's Butchers, Pemberton, with girlfriend Fiona Barclay, celebrating Valentine's Day with a romantic steak Photo: Michelle Adamson

Sisters Lauren and Megan Edmunds, 10 and eight, at a Valentine's Day crafts session at Billinge Library

3. Picture memories of Valentine's Day celebrations in Wigan over the years

Sisters Lauren and Megan Edmunds, 10 and eight, at a Valentine's Day crafts session at Billinge Library Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Lisa Burnett , branch manager of RSPCA Wigan, promotes the Wall of Love Valentine's promotion, where animal lovers can display a picture of their pet and a message in memory or in tribute to them

4. Picture memories of Valentine's Day celebrations in Wigan over the years

Lisa Burnett , branch manager of RSPCA Wigan, promotes the Wall of Love Valentine's promotion, where animal lovers can display a picture of their pet and a message in memory or in tribute to them Photo: Michelle Adamon

