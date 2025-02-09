We have mined our archives for pictures of celebrations relateing to February 14 and found everything from themed meals to craft activities for children.
1. Romantic Wiganers
Wigan Valentine's Day memories Photo: STAFF
2. Picture memories of Valentine's Day celebrations in Wigan over the years
Spencer England, from England's Butchers, Pemberton, with girlfriend Fiona Barclay, celebrating Valentine's Day with a romantic steak Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Picture memories of Valentine's Day celebrations in Wigan over the years
Sisters Lauren and Megan Edmunds, 10 and eight, at a Valentine's Day crafts session at Billinge Library Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Picture memories of Valentine's Day celebrations in Wigan over the years
Lisa Burnett , branch manager of RSPCA Wigan, promotes the Wall of Love Valentine's promotion, where animal lovers can display a picture of their pet and a message in memory or in tribute to them Photo: Michelle Adamon