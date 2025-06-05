These archive photographs trace its changing – or sometimes not so changing – face.
1. Scenes from Wigan Library Street in years past
. Photo: STAFF
2. An early picture of The Verve taken on Library Street
. Photo: UGC
3. Students' Rag Week in Wigan pictured on March 8 1968 as they walked along Library Street
. Photo: GB
4. A then cobbled Library Street
. Photo: UGC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.