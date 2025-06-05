Views of Wigan's Library Street over many years

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Library Street in Wigan town centre has long been a significant thoroughfare, boasting shops, businesses, a mining college, entertainment venues and, of course, a library over the decades. Nowadays it is home to the town hall and there are all sorts of new developments taking shape there too.

These archive photographs trace its changing – or sometimes not so changing – face.

1. Scenes from Wigan Library Street in years past

. Photo: STAFF

2. An early picture of The Verve taken on Library Street

. Photo: UGC

3. Students' Rag Week in Wigan pictured on March 8 1968 as they walked along Library Street

. Photo: GB

4. A then cobbled Library Street

. Photo: UGC

