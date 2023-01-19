They were taken by photographers from the Wigan Post from the early 20th Century to the 1980s.
1. RETRO
A crowded platform at Ince railway station as a happy crowd wait for the train to take them on a day trip in the 1960s. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO
A well staffed Pemberton Station in the early part of the 20th century. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1966
Tudor Minstrel, the last train on its way to do the Waverley run from Carlisle to Edinburgh passes through Wigan North Western Station in April 1966. The Waverley line was a double track line which first opened in 1849 and was due to close under the Beeching Axe of many passenger lines throughout the British Isles at that time. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1966
Enthusiasts gather to watch the last train, Tudor Minstrel, on its way to do the Waverley run from Carlisle to Edinburgh, pass through Wigan North Western Station in April 1966. Photo: Frank Orrell