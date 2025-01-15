Vintage views of Standish from the 1960s to '80s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
Standish is steeped in history and parts of it haven’t much changed for many a moon. But here are some pictures taken of it between the 1960s and ’80s.

Some will be more recognisable than others.

RETRO 1972 - Roadworks at Chorley Road Standish.

2. RETRO 1972

RETRO 1972 - Roadworks at Chorley Road Standish. Photo: staff

RETRO - Views of Cross Street, Standish in 1979

3. RETRO 1979

RETRO - Views of Cross Street, Standish in 1979 Photo: staff

RETRO - Exterior of Henry Africas fun pub on Almond Brook Road, Standish, in January 1985.

4. RETRO 1985

RETRO - Exterior of Henry Africas fun pub on Almond Brook Road, Standish, in January 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

