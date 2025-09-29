There were enough pictures taken there in the 1990s alone to create this hefty album, with plenty more to spare.
VIP visitors, gifts to wards, a union protest and quite a few cheque presentations, especially to Dr Naqvi’s heart fund, all feature.
1. Children from Pemberton Primary school visited the Accident and Emergency Unit at Wigan Infirmary. Pictured with X-ray volunteer Andrew Clements, aged five, is senior radiographer Joan Carter
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
2. Barrie Atherton the manager of Mc Donalds on Standishgate presented the red Cross Children's ward at Wigan Infirmary with a cheque for £2,219.29 for toys and special needs equipment. Barrie is pictured with staff nurse Clare Grady and Cameron Strachan (eight months), a patient on the ward
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
3. Members of Wigan Infirmary League of Hospital Friends welcome Debbie Henley, centre, and Peter Green, right, judges of the Hunteleigh Sapphire Awards for Excellence in Voluntary Service. The League were being judged for their "Helping Hand" project and are in the last six of the national competition
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. Sgt Stuart Wrudd, his wife Debbie and daughter Becky present Wigan Infirmary Rainbow ward with a projector. Sharon Abbotts the play specialist receives the gift on behalf of the ward
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW