This collection features developments at Wigan Pier, a political rally, Shaun Edwards signing for Wigan on his 17th birthday and Noel Edmonds at Woolworth’s!
1. Wigan Hospice Matron Jean Peet with her staff
. Photo: Submitted
2. A little girl has a surprise encounter with a diver at Wigan Boat Rally
. Photo: STAFF
3. Councillors and officials inspect work in progress on the Wigan Pier tourism complex
. Photo: STAFF
4. Runners in the 1983 Wigan Six road race setting off along Northway
. Photo: STAFF