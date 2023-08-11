What was making the news in Wigan in 1983

By Charles Graham
Turn back the clock by more than four decades and see what was making the Wigan news in 1983.

This collection features developments at Wigan Pier, a political rally, Shaun Edwards signing for Wigan on his 17th birthday and Noel Edmonds at Woolworth’s!

1. Wigan Hospice Matron Jean Peet with her staff

2. A little girl has a surprise encounter with a diver at Wigan Boat Rally

3. Councillors and officials inspect work in progress on the Wigan Pier tourism complex

4. Runners in the 1983 Wigan Six road race setting off along Northway

