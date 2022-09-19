What Wigan looked like in the 1950s when Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Sep 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 07:30 BST
On the third anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s death, we have mined our picture archives for images of Wigan from the time she first took to the throne in the early 1950s.

Here are some of the landmarks and people captured on film seven decades ago.

Some of the sights are familiar to this day, others less so.

Members of staff from the Coops factory in Dorning Street heading off to Blackpool

1. Coop employees off to Blackpool. Taken at Wigan station in the mid 1950's

Members of staff from the Coops factory in Dorning Street heading off to Blackpool Photo: Submitted

The old Market Square

2. Market Square, Wigan Holiday Coaches 1950's

The old Market Square Photo: Submitted

Wigan Pier 70 years ago - long before it became a tourist attraction

3. Wigan Pier 1950s

Wigan Pier 70 years ago - long before it became a tourist attraction Photo: MA

Bamfurlong Methodist Church Sunday School table-tennis competition

4. RETRO - LEISURE - Bamfurlong Methodist Church Sunday School. We had table tennis competitions, three of my brothers, Kevin ,Walter and Herbert James are on the photo, also Tommy Groves (centre back). Tommy worked for the Wigan Observer, he presented the cups and trophies to the winners. The phot was taken sometime in the 1950's. Sent in by Ruth Bradley.

Bamfurlong Methodist Church Sunday School table-tennis competition Photo: SUBMITTED

