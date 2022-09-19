Here are some of the landmarks and people captured on film seven decades ago.
Some of the sights are familiar to this day, others less so.
1. Coop employees off to Blackpool. Taken at Wigan station in the mid 1950's
Members of staff from the Coops factory in Dorning Street heading off to Blackpool Photo: Submitted
2. Market Square, Wigan Holiday Coaches 1950's
The old Market Square Photo: Submitted
3. Wigan Pier
1950s
Wigan Pier 70 years ago - long before it became a tourist attraction Photo: MA
4. RETRO - LEISURE - Bamfurlong Methodist Church Sunday School. We had table tennis competitions, three of my brothers, Kevin ,Walter and Herbert James are on the photo, also Tommy Groves (centre back).
Tommy worked for the Wigan Observer, he presented the cups and trophies to the winners. The phot was taken sometime in the 1950's. Sent in by Ruth Bradley.
Bamfurlong Methodist Church Sunday School table-tennis competition Photo: SUBMITTED