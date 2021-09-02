Wigan amateur football sides from yesteryear

HomeWigan Bithell FC in 1978 Wigan amateur football sides from yesteryearTake a stroll down Wigan's memory lane with these pictures from the past...By Henry Widdas, Communities Content Page ManagerThursday, 2nd September 2021, 12:30 pm Recognise yourself in any of these photos? Let us know if you do!1. The Wigan Evening Post staff football squad in 1978 Photo Sales2. Wigan Amateur football squad in 1978 Photo Sales3. Church House FC who were the Victoria Cup winners in Wigan in 1978 Photo Sales4. Appley Bridge AFC squad in 1978 Photo SalesPage NaN of 1