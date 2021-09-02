Wigan Bithell FC in 1978
Wigan Bithell FC in 1978

Wigan amateur football sides from yesteryear

Take a stroll down Wigan's memory lane with these pictures from the past...

By Henry Widdas, Communities Content Page Manager
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 12:30 pm

Recognise yourself in any of these photos? Let us know if you do!

1.

The Wigan Evening Post staff football squad in 1978

2.

Wigan Amateur football squad in 1978

3.

Church House FC who were the Victoria Cup winners in Wigan in 1978

4.

Appley Bridge AFC squad in 1978

