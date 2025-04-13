..
Wigan Athletic and their fans pictured in 1972

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Here’s a grand collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive chronicling several Latics matches from 1972.

Their adoring fans also make several appearances.

1. Wigan Athletic fans at the FA Trophy 3rd round match against Barnet at Springfield Park on Saturday 26th of February 1972. Wigan lost the match 2-1 with Joe Fletcher scoring the Latic's goal.

2. Wigan Athletic's Jim Fleming challenging for the ball in the FA Trophy 3rd round match against Barnet at Springfield Park on Saturday 26th of February 1972. Wigan lost the match 2-1 with Joe Fletcher scoring Latic's goal.

3. The delicacies awaiting Wigan Athletic players in the dressing room after winning the Northern Premier League cup final. A plate each containing a pie, sandwich, sausage roll, a scone and cans of Watneys pale ale.

4. Wigan Athletic's Geoff Davies and Jim Fleming challenging for the ball in the FA Trophy 3rd round match against Barnet at Springfield Park on Saturday 26th of February 1972. Wigan lost the match 2-1 with Joe Fletcher scoring the Latic's goal.

