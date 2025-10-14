We now wind the clock forward 14 years for this next batch featuring the team in various games during 1993.
1. 1993
Wigan Athletic winger, Andy Lyons, in a heading duel against Mansfield Town in a Division 3 match at Springfield Park on Saturday 30th of October 1993. Latics won 4-1 with 2 goals from Pat Gavin and one each from Keith Gillespie and Neil Morton. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1993
Wigan Athletic central defender Peter Skipper joins the attack and attempts to chip in against Huddersfield Town in the Autoglass Trophy northern semi-final at Springfield Park on Tuesday 23rd of February 1993. Latics won 5-2 with Ray Woods getting a hat trick and Bryan Griffiths and Phil Daley scoring the others. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1993
Wigan Athletic mid-fielder Kevin Langley with a lunging tackle against Brighton and Hove Albion in a 3rd division match at Springfield Park on Saturday 27th of February 1993. Latics lost 1-2 with Peter Skipper getting their goal. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1993
Wigan Athletic central defender Peter Skipper scores with a spectacular overhead kick in a crowded penalty area against Northern Premier League side Leek Town in an FA Cup 1st round match at Harrison Park on Friday 12th of November 1993. The match was a 2-2 draw with Neil Morton getting Latics other goal. Photo: Frank Orrell