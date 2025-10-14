Wigan Athletic fans will love these archive photos of their team in action 32 years ago in 1993

By Michelle Adamson
Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
We published some great and very rare photos of Latics in action from 1979 the other day.

We now wind the clock forward 14 years for this next batch featuring the team in various games during 1993.

1. 1993

Wigan Athletic winger, Andy Lyons, in a heading duel against Mansfield Town in a Division 3 match at Springfield Park on Saturday 30th of October 1993. Latics won 4-1 with 2 goals from Pat Gavin and one each from Keith Gillespie and Neil Morton. Photo: Frank Orrell

2. 1993

Wigan Athletic central defender Peter Skipper joins the attack and attempts to chip in against Huddersfield Town in the Autoglass Trophy northern semi-final at Springfield Park on Tuesday 23rd of February 1993. Latics won 5-2 with Ray Woods getting a hat trick and Bryan Griffiths and Phil Daley scoring the others. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1993

Wigan Athletic mid-fielder Kevin Langley with a lunging tackle against Brighton and Hove Albion in a 3rd division match at Springfield Park on Saturday 27th of February 1993. Latics lost 1-2 with Peter Skipper getting their goal. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1993

Wigan Athletic central defender Peter Skipper scores with a spectacular overhead kick in a crowded penalty area against Northern Premier League side Leek Town in an FA Cup 1st round match at Harrison Park on Friday 12th of November 1993. The match was a 2-2 draw with Neil Morton getting Latics other goal. Photo: Frank Orrell

