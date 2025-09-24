Wigan Athletic pictures from 1977

By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
This is a deep delve into the Wigan Today archives to retrieve pictures taken of Latics action and celebrations from 1977.

They include photographs from the FA Cup second round match against Jack Charlton’s Sheffield Wednesday at Springfield Park on Saturday December 17. Wigan won the game 1-0 with a goal from Maurice Whittle.

Wigan Athletic trainer Kenny Banks leads the champagne celebrations with the players, manager Ian McNeill and chairman Arthur Horrocks after the match against Division 3 Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup 2nd round match at Springfield Park on Saturday 17th of December 1977 which Latics won 1-0 with a goal from Maurice Whittle.

Wigan Athletic full back, Kenny Morris, clears the danger from Macclesfield Town during a Northern Premier League match at Springfield Park on Monday 11th of April 1977. The game was a 0-0 draw.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jack Charlton signs autographs in the dugout before his Division 3 team took on Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup 2nd round match at Springfield Park on Saturday 17th of December 1977. Latics won the game 1-0 with a goal from Maurice Whittle.

Wigan Athletic winger John Wilkie watches as his shot heads for the back of the net to give his team a 1-0 win over Division 4 York City in the FA Cup 1st round match at Springfield Park on Saturday 26th of November 1977.

