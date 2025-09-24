They include photographs from the FA Cup second round match against Jack Charlton’s Sheffield Wednesday at Springfield Park on Saturday December 17. Wigan won the game 1-0 with a goal from Maurice Whittle.
Wigan Athletic trainer Kenny Banks leads the champagne celebrations with the players, manager Ian McNeill and chairman Arthur Horrocks after the match against Division 3 Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup 2nd round match at Springfield Park on Saturday 17th of December 1977 which Latics won 1-0 with a goal from Maurice Whittle. Photo: Frank Orrell
Wigan Athletic full back, Kenny Morris, clears the danger from Macclesfield Town during a Northern Premier League match at Springfield Park on Monday 11th of April 1977. The game was a 0-0 draw. Photo: Frank Orrell
Sheffield Wednesday manager Jack Charlton signs autographs in the dugout before his Division 3 team took on Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup 2nd round match at Springfield Park on Saturday 17th of December 1977. Latics won the game 1-0 with a goal from Maurice Whittle. Photo: Frank Orrell
Wigan Athletic winger John Wilkie watches as his shot heads for the back of the net to give his team a 1-0 win over Division 4 York City in the FA Cup 1st round match at Springfield Park on Saturday 26th of November 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell