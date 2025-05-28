Wigan children at Hinning House and Low Bank Ground

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Countless thousands of Wigan youngsters have enjoyed holidays in the Lake District thanks to Hinning House and Low Bank Ground.

The two outdoor education centres are in Cumbria and have been hosting school trips for decades.

Low Bank Ground, on the shores of Coniston Water, has been owned by Wigan Council since 1983, while Hinning House, in the Duddon Valley near Scafell Pike, has been a council-owned property since the 1970s.

Here, we take a trip down Memory Lane to enjoy some of the excursions to these much-loved centres.

1. Fun at Hinning House in 1984

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. Staff and pupils from Westleigh Methodist Primary School at Hinning House, where heavy snowfall forced them to stay an extra night until ploughs could clear the exit road

. Photo: Submitted

3. Youngsters at Hinning House in 1984

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Low Bank Ground

. Photo: Submitted

