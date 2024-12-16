Wigan church people and events over the decades

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Here’s a little gallery of pictures taken over several decades of Wigan churches, their clergy, congregations and events.

They date from the 1950s to the early 2000s.

1. Wigan church people, places and events from the 1950s to 2000s

. Photo: STAFF

2. A presentation to the Rector of Wigan, Rev Malcolm Forrest, at the parish church in the 1980s

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Members of Poolstock ABC (Adults, Babies and Children) Club at Worsley Mesnes Methodist Church with Sue Coleman, project support worker with Wigan and Leigh Neighbourhood Mums (holding sign), which help set up the new group.

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. Wigan Parish Church choir before the Ascension Day service in 1966

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

