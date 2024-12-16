They date from the 1950s to the early 2000s.
1. Wigan church people, places and events from the 1950s to 2000s
. Photo: STAFF
2. A presentation to the Rector of Wigan, Rev Malcolm Forrest, at the parish church in the 1980s
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Members of Poolstock ABC (Adults, Babies and Children) Club at Worsley Mesnes Methodist Church with Sue Coleman, project support worker with Wigan and Leigh Neighbourhood Mums (holding sign), which help set up the new group.
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. Wigan Parish Church choir before the Ascension Day service in 1966
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.