Wigan Eckersley's Mills in the decades before its urban village transformation began

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Feast at the Mills is now a popular haunt for Wigan hospitality-seekers and only the other week the Three Mills Beer and Ale House opened at what is now called the Cotton Works. There is plenty more to come at the vast former Eckersley’s Mills site near Wigan Pier over the years to come, but this picture collection shows the buildings in their previous lives, not least as prosperous cotton mills before decline set in and only portions of the crumbling buildings were used for other businesses and the performing arts.

There’s also an artist’s impression of another ambitious Eckersley’s project, although that never got off the ground, unlike the current mega-project.

.

1. Life at Eckersley's Mills, Wigan, in decades past

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. The busy working life of machinists at the Irvin Diamond clothing manufacturers based in Eckersley's Mills

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Drew Hammond who was designing an NXNW series of live graffiti art installations on display at Eckersley's Mills

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

4. A pressing machine operated a Eckersley's Mills

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice