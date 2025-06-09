Wigan Eckersley's Mills in the decades before its urban village transformation began

Feast at the Mills is now a popular haunt for Wigan hospitality-seekers and only the other week the Three Mills Beer and Ale House opened at what is now called the Cotton Works. There is plenty more to come at the vast former Eckersley’s Mills site near Wigan Pier over the years to come, but this picture collection shows the buildings in their previous lives, not least as prosperous cotton mills before decline set in and only portions of the crumbling buildings were used for other businesses and the performing arts.