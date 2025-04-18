Wigan fish and chip shops over the years

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Fish and chips has been a popular British dish for decades and thankfully Wigan has an abundance of places to buy them. And they’re rarely more popular than on Good Friday when Christians are supposed to abstain from meat.

So if you’re thinking of nipping down the chippy this evening (Friday April 15), here are some masters of the art pictured over the years who have provided perfect fish suppers in Wigan.

1. Wigan fish and chip shops over the decades

. Photo: STAFF

2. Winstanley College students Alex Dawber, Ellis Carter, Matthew Hibbert and Kieran Grundy at The Grapes Fish & Chip Shop, Orrell

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Serving up a cheque for Derian House is Michael Latchford of The Plaice fish and chip shop in Standish Lower Ground

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. You'd swear it was Elvis down the chip shop as George Neophytou makes an impression for National Chip Week

. Photo: Frank Orrell

