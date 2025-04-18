So if you’re thinking of nipping down the chippy this evening (Friday April 15), here are some masters of the art pictured over the years who have provided perfect fish suppers in Wigan.
1. Wigan fish and chip shops over the decades
. Photo: STAFF
2. Winstanley College students Alex Dawber, Ellis Carter, Matthew Hibbert and Kieran Grundy at The Grapes Fish & Chip Shop, Orrell
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Serving up a cheque for Derian House is Michael Latchford of The Plaice fish and chip shop in Standish Lower Ground
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. You'd swear it was Elvis down the chip shop as George Neophytou makes an impression for National Chip Week
. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.