Wigan institution: picture memories of Pooles Pies

Six years have passed since famous old Wigan brand Pooles turned out its last pie. But memories live on and here are a few pictorial refreshers.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

Staff, customers and quite a few pastry products all feature.

1. Scott Meadwell pours in the flour for the pastry

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

2. Neil Pearson checks his machinery

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

3. Elanor Haydock supervises the packaging of the pie boxes

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

4. Pie inside the giant freezers stored at -20

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

