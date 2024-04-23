Wigan institution: picture memories of Pooles Pies

Staff, customers and quite a few pastry products all feature.
1. Scott Meadwell pours in the flour for the pastry
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
2. Neil Pearson checks his machinery
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Elanor Haydock supervises the packaging of the pie boxes
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. Pie inside the giant freezers stored at -20
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.