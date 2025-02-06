Wigan news and features in pictures from 1972

By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
These pictures should take older readers back a bit! It is a random selection of photographs from Wigan news and features covered more than half a century ago in 1972.

Some really treasurable images here.

Edna Ashurst, left, making pies in her bakers and confectioners shop with assistant, Dorothy McChrystal, in January 1972. Edna worked in the Belle Green Lane shop for 43 years and bought it 20 years previously.

Artist, John Picking, who lived in Manor Road, Shevington, and had some of his Sicilian paintings exhibited at the Colin Jellicoe Gallery in Manchester in February 1972.

Florence Gavaghan rescues some bedding and clothing from her house in Spring Street, Wigan, after a gas explosion blasted the walls out on Tuesday 11th of April 1972. She had escaped with bruising after calling gas board official William Farrimond when she smelled gas. The two had a lucky escape.

