Edna Ashurst, left, making pies in her bakers and confectioners shop with assistant, Dorothy McChrystal, in January 1972. Edna worked in the Belle Green Lane shop for 43 years and bought it 20 years previously. Photo: Frank Orrell
Artist, John Picking, who lived in Manor Road, Shevington, and had some of his Sicilian paintings exhibited at the Colin Jellicoe Gallery in Manchester in February 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell
Florence Gavaghan rescues some bedding and clothing from her house in Spring Street, Wigan, after a gas explosion blasted the walls out on Tuesday 11th of April 1972. She had escaped with bruising after calling gas board official William Farrimond when she smelled gas. The two had a lucky escape. Photo: Frank Orrell