3 . 1993

Newly wed Anita Jones mops the brow of husband Mike Smith after his Ken Gee Cup Final match efforts at Central Park. The couple were married at St. William's RC Church in Ince on Saturday 22nd of May 1993 and 90 minutes later Mike was playing for Crown Springs in the Ken Gee final against Orrell St. James. Unfortunately his team lost 26-14. Photo: Frank Orrell