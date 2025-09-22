They were all taken 32 years ago in 1993
Snooker star Denis Taylor on cue to launch the new Nissan Micra at Pierdrive Nissan, Pottery Road, Wigan, on Wednesday 13th of January 1993. Photo: Frank Orrell
Television's Keith Harris and Orville are confronted by pirate Zoe Spellman and her cutlass at Standish Carnival on Saturday 7th of August 1993. Photo: Frank Orrell
Newly wed Anita Jones mops the brow of husband Mike Smith after his Ken Gee Cup Final match efforts at Central Park. The couple were married at St. William's RC Church in Ince on Saturday 22nd of May 1993 and 90 minutes later Mike was playing for Crown Springs in the Ken Gee final against Orrell St. James. Unfortunately his team lost 26-14. Photo: Frank Orrell
The Mayor and Mayoress of Wigan, Coun. and Mrs. Joe Clarke, have a knees up with residents of Farmoor residential home on Church Street, Orrell, as they celebrate the home's 21st year on Wednesday 10th of November 1993. Photo: Frank Orrell