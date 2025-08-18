Wigan people pictured on the farm over the decades

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
We have had a dig around in the Wigan Today picture archives for these pictures with a definite agricultural theme.

Farms, farmers, their animals and wares, plus visitors all feature in this gallery covering several decades.

1. Yvonne Brown with her award-winning Kerry Hill yearling ewe at Haigh, Aspull and Blackrod Agricultural Show, Windmill Farm, Haigh

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

2. Gemma Alker, mum Susan, dad John and brother Richard, of Swiftgate Farm, Winstanley Road, Billinge, are pictured at new livery stables which were made possible by a £19,000 Rural Enterprise Scheme grant from Defra

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

3. Visit of Queen Elizabeth to the Society of Friends Farm, Up Holland on July 9, 1935

. Photo: Send in

4. Spring lambs at Rainbow Corner Nursery, Siddow Common, Leigh, brought along by farmer Jack Hatch, from Netherbarrow Farm

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

