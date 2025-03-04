In fact there are enough different animals here to stock a small zoo.
1. Wiganers and their amazing pets
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pinky the rat at Pets at Home Wigan with sales assistant Heather Jones and customers Jakob Johnson and Donna Lyon
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Joanne Atherton, left, and Sue Taylor, of Prevent Unwanted Pets, Abram, with Ging, Heidi, Romeo and Bella who needed new homes
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Steve Brown, of Exotica Pets and Reptiles, Market Street, Hindley, with a Mexican red-kneed tarantula
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.