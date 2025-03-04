Wigan people with their sometimes unusual pets

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
More people seem to have pet dogs than ever before but, as this collection of pictures from yesteryear shows, it’s not just man’s best friend who takes up residence in Wigan homes.

In fact there are enough different animals here to stock a small zoo.

1. Wiganers and their amazing pets

2. Pinky the rat at Pets at Home Wigan with sales assistant Heather Jones and customers Jakob Johnson and Donna Lyon

3. Joanne Atherton, left, and Sue Taylor, of Prevent Unwanted Pets, Abram, with Ging, Heidi, Romeo and Bella who needed new homes

4. Steve Brown, of Exotica Pets and Reptiles, Market Street, Hindley, with a Mexican red-kneed tarantula

