Wigan RL action shots and behind the scenes 1980-'85
By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
We probably have more pictures of Wigan RL/Wigan Warriors than anything else in our picture archive. In this latest trawl we focus on pictures of the team in action and off the field taken between 1980 and 1985.
Loyal fans also figure.
1. 1981
Wigan scrum-half Gary Stephens plunges over for his very first try for the club in the Division 2 match against Dewsbury on Sunday 22nd of February 1981. Wigan won 35-11 in their one and only season in Division 2. Photo: Frank Orrell
