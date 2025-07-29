Wigan RL action shots and behind the scenes 1980-'85

We probably have more pictures of Wigan RL/Wigan Warriors than anything else in our picture archive. In this latest trawl we focus on pictures of the team in action and off the field taken between 1980 and 1985.

Loyal fans also figure.

1. 1981

Wigan scrum-half Gary Stephens plunges over for his very first try for the club in the Division 2 match against Dewsbury on Sunday 22nd of February 1981. Wigan won 35-11 in their one and only season in Division 2. Photo: Frank Orrell

2. 1984

Mud caked Wigan players celebrate after beating St. Helens 16-7 in the Challenge Cup quarter-final at Knowsley Road on Sunday 11th of March 1984. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1982

Wigan centre Dennis Ramsdale strides over for a try against St. Helens in a league match at Central Park on Sunday 25th of April 1982. Wigan won 23-5. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1985

Wigan fans at the league game against St. Helens at Central Park on Boxing Day Thursday 26th of December 1985. Wigan won the match 38-14. Photo: Frank Orrell

