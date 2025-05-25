3 . 1978

A familiar face amongst the fans at Central Park is actor Geoffrey Hughes with curly hair who at the time was playing binman Eddie Yeats in Coronation Street. A scene from television series "Fallen Hero" filmed at Central Park on Monday 31st of July 1978 starring Del Henney as Gareth Hopkins a Welsh rugby union player who turns down the chance of an international cap and goes north to rugby league for cash. The script was by Wigan writer Brian Finch. Photo: Frank Orrell