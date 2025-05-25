Wigan sporting figures, awards and celebrations in 1978

By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th May 2025, 04:55 BST
This archive picture gallery takes readers all the way back to 1978, with a variety of sporting awards, news and events being celebrated plus the filming of a rugby TV show written by a Wiganer.

Happy memories!

.

1. Wigan sporting news in pictures back in 1978

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Pupils of Whitley High School pictured at their sports day on Monday 3rd of July 1978.

2. 1978

Pupils of Whitley High School pictured at their sports day on Monday 3rd of July 1978. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
A familiar face amongst the fans at Central Park is actor Geoffrey Hughes with curly hair who at the time was playing binman Eddie Yeats in Coronation Street. A scene from television series "Fallen Hero" filmed at Central Park on Monday 31st of July 1978 starring Del Henney as Gareth Hopkins a Welsh rugby union player who turns down the chance of an international cap and goes north to rugby league for cash. The script was by Wigan writer Brian Finch.

3. 1978

A familiar face amongst the fans at Central Park is actor Geoffrey Hughes with curly hair who at the time was playing binman Eddie Yeats in Coronation Street. A scene from television series "Fallen Hero" filmed at Central Park on Monday 31st of July 1978 starring Del Henney as Gareth Hopkins a Welsh rugby union player who turns down the chance of an international cap and goes north to rugby league for cash. The script was by Wigan writer Brian Finch. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
The first meeting of the board after Wigan Athletic had been elected to the league in 1978.

4. 1978

The first meeting of the board after Wigan Athletic had been elected to the league in 1978. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice