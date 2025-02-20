Wigan sporting line-ups, celebrations and awards in 1978

By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
This picture gallery from the 1978 presents a variety of local sporting awards and achievements being celebrated and the filming of a rugby TV show written by a Wiganer.

Enjoy!

1. 1978

Wigan Eagles athletes in 1978.

2. 1978

Wigan Eagles athletes in 1978. Photo: STAFF

Pupils of Whitley High School pictured at their sports day on Monday 3rd of July 1978.

3. 1978

Pupils of Whitley High School pictured at their sports day on Monday 3rd of July 1978. Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan Harriers athletes with trophies in 1978.

4. 1978

Wigan Harriers athletes with trophies in 1978. Photo: STAFF

