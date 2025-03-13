This collection was taken by our former photographer Frank Orrell between 1980 and 1985.
1. Pictures of Wigan in the 1980s
. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1982
The ABC or Ritz cinema and EMI bingo club in December 1982. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1984
A milkman stops for a warming cuppa during his rounds on Appley Lane South in Appley Bridge on the wintery Wednesday morning of January 25th in 1984. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1980
The old iron bridge that linked King Street with North West Station photographed in 1980. Photo: Frank Orrell