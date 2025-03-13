Wigan street scenes from the 1980s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 13th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Plundering our photographic archives once again, we have found general views of streets, buildings and shopfronts in and around Wigan from days gone by.

This collection was taken by our former photographer Frank Orrell between 1980 and 1985.

1. Pictures of Wigan in the 1980s

. Photo: Frank Orrell

The ABC or Ritz cinema and EMI bingo club in December 1982.

2. 1982

The ABC or Ritz cinema and EMI bingo club in December 1982. Photo: Frank Orrell

A milkman stops for a warming cuppa during his rounds on Appley Lane South in Appley Bridge on the wintery Wednesday morning of January 25th in 1984.

3. 1984

A milkman stops for a warming cuppa during his rounds on Appley Lane South in Appley Bridge on the wintery Wednesday morning of January 25th in 1984. Photo: Frank Orrell

The old iron bridge that linked King Street with North West Station photographed in 1980.

4. 1980

The old iron bridge that linked King Street with North West Station photographed in 1980. Photo: Frank Orrell

