Wrightington Hospital student nurses in 1970

Wigan student nurses feature in these photos from our Retro archives

Take a stroll down Wigan's memory lane with these pictures from the past.

By Henry Widdas, Communities Content Page Manager
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 3:45 pm

Recognise yourself in any of these photos? Let us know if you do!

1.

A Wrightington Hospital student nurse in 1970

Buy photo

2.

Wrightington Hospital student nurses in 1970

Buy photo

3.

A Wrightington Hospital student nurse in 1970

Buy photo

4.

Golborne High School summer music concert in 1976

Buy photo
Wigan
Home
Page 1 of 1