These pictures were taken almost 40 years ago in 1986 when there were a lot more to photograph.
1. Wigan walking days in 1986
. Photo: STAFF
2. 1986
Trinity United Reformed Church, Wigan, walking day June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1986
Strolling in the sunshine at St. George's, Wigan, walking day on Sunday 15th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1986
The Wigan Baptists Sunday School, Scarisbrick Street, line up for their walking day on Sunday 15th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.