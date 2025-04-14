Wigan walking days in 1986: retro picture special

By Michelle Adamson
Published 14th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Walking days are still a local tradition when members of the church and communities in towns and villages to come together. But they aren’t as common as they used to be

These pictures were taken almost 40 years ago in 1986 when there were a lot more to photograph.

1. Wigan walking days in 1986

2. 1986

Trinity United Reformed Church, Wigan, walking day June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1986

Strolling in the sunshine at St. George's, Wigan, walking day on Sunday 15th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1986

The Wigan Baptists Sunday School, Scarisbrick Street, line up for their walking day on Sunday 15th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

