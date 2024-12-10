Wigan Warriors fans at Wembley in '98: not the happiest day

By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 10:52 BST
This treasure trove of pictures takes readers back 26 years to 1998 when Wigan Warriors fans went to Wembley in their thousands to see their team play in the Challenge Cup final yet again.

The tournament was won by Sheffield Eagles, who beat Wigan Warriors 17–8 in the final, and is generally considered to be one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Challenge Cup final.

Wigan fans bearing up despite losing.

1. RETRO

Wigan fans bearing up despite losing. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan fans enjoy the day before the shock defeat.

2. RETRO

Wigan fans enjoy the day before the shock defeat. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
A young Wigan fan wears her happy hat at Wembley.

3. RETRO

A young Wigan fan wears her happy hat at Wembley. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
-

4. RETRO

- Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WembleySheffield Eagles
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice