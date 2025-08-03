Wiganers in wartime: pictures from both 20th century global conflicts

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
It’s eight decades since World War Two ended and nearly a century since armistice terminated its predecessor. But those horrific times will never be forgotten. Indeed many of those conflicts have been captured on film forever.

These pictures date from both the 1914-’18 and 1939-’45 wars and feature Wigan people both in active service and trying to get on with normal life.

1.

Pictures of Wigan people and places during the first and second world wars

Wigan soldiers on the march during the First World War

2.

Wigan soldiers on the march during the First World War

Henry Edward Lomax, from Platt Bridge, who served in the Cavalry during the First World War, on a white horse in Belgium in 1914

3.

Henry Edward Lomax, from Platt Bridge, who served in the Cavalry during the First World War, on a white horse in Belgium in 1914

Lowton Youth Club during the second world war

4.

Lowton Youth Club during the second world war

