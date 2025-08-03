These pictures date from both the 1914-’18 and 1939-’45 wars and feature Wigan people both in active service and trying to get on with normal life.
1. Wartime Wigan
Pictures of Wigan people and places during the first and second world wars Photo: STAFF
2. Wartime Wigan
Wigan soldiers on the march during the First World War Photo: STAFF
3. Wartime Wigan
Henry Edward Lomax, from Platt Bridge, who served in the Cavalry during the First World War, on a white horse in Belgium in 1914 Photo: Copy
4. Wartime Wigan
Lowton Youth Club during the second world war Photo: submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.