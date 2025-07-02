Wiganers pictured on their holidays in 1966

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
It’s July and many people’s thoughts will be turning to summer holidays. To get folk in the mood, we’re jumping back in time to 1966 and a whole host of pictures showing Wigan people setting off on their breaks or already enjoying them.

Photographs include many of families enjoying Butlin’s and Pontin’s holiday camps around the North.

1. Holidaying Wiganers in 1966

. Photo: STAFF

2. Wigan families holidaying at Pontin's in Morecambe in 1966

. Photo: SUBMITTED

3. Happy Wigan families on holiday at Pontin's, Blackpool, in 1966

. Photo: STAFF

4. Wigan families holidaying at Pontin's in Morecambe in 1966

. Photo: SUBMITTED

