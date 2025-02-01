Wigan's colossal Eckersley's Mills over the years: picture special

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
It’s been an important week for the complex near Wigan Pier that used to be called Eckersley’s Mills and is rapidly developing into the Cotton Works.

Phase one of the huge redevelopment project is nearing completion, the council has given planning permission for the remaining nine phases to create a “10-minute village” including a food hall, shops, hotel, offices and more than 800 homes.

So we thought we’d wind back the clock to see the mills being put to their original uses and also what businesses and other ventures and events have been present there more recently.

There’s also an artist’s impression of another ambitious Eckersley’s project, although that one never got off the ground.

1. Eckersley's Mills history in pictures

2. The busy working life of machinists at the Irvin Diamond clothing manufacturers based in Eckersley's Mills

3. Sir Ben Kinglsey as Shostakovich and Terence Rigby as Stalin in the film Testimony. Many of Stalin's scenes were filmed at Eckersley's Mills in 1987

An artist's impression of how Eckersley Mills would have looked under previous ambitious plans for the site in 2008. This project, which included the creation of a canal marina, never got off the ground though

4. p11 Eckersley Mills plan

An artist's impression of how Eckersley Mills would have looked under previous ambitious plans for the site in 2008. This project, which included the creation of a canal marina, never got off the ground though

