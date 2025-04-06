See if you recognise any faces.
1. Wigan people, places and events in 2002
Wigan pictures from 2002 Photo: STAFF
2. 2002
2002- Pubwatch scheme launch in Wigan town centre with licensees with a police officer. Photo: staff
3. 2002
Holiday treat, members of Worsley Mesnes South Community Action Group leave for a day trip to the cinema and a pizza in Warrington.2002 Photo: GERALD WEBSTER
4. 2002
Robin Park Creche held a party for users on Saturday and while mum and dad went to do the shopping Jemma Cookson and Kira Shaw were planning their summer break 2002 Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
