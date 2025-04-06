Wigan's news in pictures from 2002

By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
The clock is being wound back 23 years for this picture gallery featuring Wigan events in 2002, including fund-raisers, a Search for a Star competition and a Wigan Athletic team photo.

See if you recognise any faces.

Wigan pictures from 2002

1. Wigan people, places and events in 2002

Wigan pictures from 2002 Photo: STAFF

2002- Pubwatch scheme launch in Wigan town centre with licensees with a police officer.

2. 2002

2002- Pubwatch scheme launch in Wigan town centre with licensees with a police officer. Photo: staff

Holiday treat, members of Worsley Mesnes South Community Action Group leave for a day trip to the cinema and a pizza in Warrington.2002

3. 2002

Holiday treat, members of Worsley Mesnes South Community Action Group leave for a day trip to the cinema and a pizza in Warrington.2002 Photo: GERALD WEBSTER

Robin Park Creche held a party for users on Saturday and while mum and dad went to do the shopping Jemma Cookson and Kira Shaw were planning their summer break 2002

4. 2002

Robin Park Creche held a party for users on Saturday and while mum and dad went to do the shopping Jemma Cookson and Kira Shaw were planning their summer break 2002 Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

