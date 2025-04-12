Wigan's news in pictures from 2007

By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
A St George’s Day parade and a number of sporting celebrations feature in this gallery of Wigan events our photographers captured on film in 2007.

We hope these pictures bring back happy memories.

1. Wigan events from 2007 in pictures

Byrchall high school pupils with TV presenter Andrew Castle celebrating the Fair Trade Tuck Shop swap at the school.

2. 2007

Pupils at Ince CE Primary School with their artwork on display.

3. 2007

The annual St George's Day parade in Wigan

4. 2007

Related topics:Wigan
